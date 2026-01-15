Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil X review: Jiiva’s Tamil film opens with decent reviews, netizens call it ‘Pongal…’

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil X review: Jiiva starrer Tamil movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Here is what netizens say about the film.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil X reviews: Jiiva starrer Tamil family comedy drama has released in theatres on January 15. The film focuses on a village panchayat member Jeevarathinam, who is invited to oversee a wedding only to be drawn into simmering family conflict, which is rooted in power and buried grudges. When the night unfolds, he is forced to confront the true weight of leadership and whether he can resolve a crisis spiralling out of control. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil stars Jiiva, Ilavarasu, Thambi Ramaiah, Prathana Nathan and Jenson Dhivakar in pivotal roles.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. Some lauded the energetic performance of Jiiva, while others felt the movie was a decent pongal entertainer. If you are also planning to watch the movie, then do check out the Twitter reviews of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

A user wrote, “#ThalaivarThambiThalaimaiyil : #TTT [3.25/5] - #Jiiva’s energetic screen presence makes him a fun and lovable Performance. - The village backdrop and central conflict are convincing, the comedy portions clicked well - Thambi Ramaiya, Elavarasu, and the rest of the cast deliver strong performances. - A simple and predictable story with a few routine stretches and pacing issues in between. - Directed by Nithish Sahadev, with a Malayalam flavour in every frame. Neat cinematography and a crispy runtime. - The film connects more with family and drama lovers. Overall, A simple, fun, and enjoyable Pongal entertainer.”

Another wrote, “#ThalaivarThambiThalaimaiyil - 3.5/5 #Jiiva proves again why he is such a natural performer. Pakka fun filled FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT. Ilavarasu and Thambi Ramaiah perfectly portray stubborn neighbours and lift the film nicely. Must watchmovie for this Pongal PONGAL WINNER.”

A tweet read, “is Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil really good? Happy about Falimy director Nitish Sahadev, if he pulled this fun ride in Tamil as his Malayalam debut.”

Another user wrote, “#ThalaivarThambiThalaimayil : A decent Pongal entertainer Gives a Malayalam cinema vibe. 1 hr 55 mins runtime is a big plus. Jiiva as Panchayat Leader.”

A user mentioned, “#ThalaivarThambiThalaimaiyil - a Decent Rural Comedy Film... Comedy Worked Out In Many Places.. #Jiiva,#Ilavarasu,#ThambiRamaiah Carried Out Very Well.. Running Time Big Plus Eventhough Felt Little Bit Lengthy... Overall A FunFilled Entertainer...3.25/5.”

More About Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

The movie has been directed by Nithish Sahadev. Vishnu Vijay composed the music of the movie, while Bablu Aju is the cinematographer of the film.

