Thalaivii first movie reviews are out: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy bring Jayalalithaa and MGR alive on screen

While Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Jayalalithaa has floored many, Arvind Swamy seems to have also left a mark with his stellar depiction of MGR (Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran) in Thalaivii biopic.