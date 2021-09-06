Ahead of Thalaivii release, the Kangana Ranaut starrer had a special screening in Hyderabad and those who have managed to see it, have been showering praises for its brilliant performances. While Kangana's portrayal of Jayalalithaa has floored many, Arvind Swamy seems to have also left a mark with his stellar depiction of MGR (Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran). Also Read - Before Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa, here are the best South crime thrillers to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more
Thalaivii, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on September 10. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics. Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut rocks an Anamika Khanna saree for the launch — view pics
While some people have called Thailavii one of the finest biopics ever made in India, some are praising the makers for presenting the story of Jayalalithaa in an engaging way. Also Read - Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut's powerful performance shuts up trolls; actress' fans take over social media – view reactions
Meanwhile, Kangana has praised multiplex chains for screening the Telugu and Tamil version of her upcoming film Thalaivii. She calls it a ray of hope. After hearing the news, Kangana, who had earlier taken to Instagram to request the multiplex owners for Thalaivii's screening, said she was moved by the decision. She hopes that the Hindi version of the film, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, gets to see the light of day.
Theatres are currently allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy across the country as a strict guideline due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
