Ahead of Thalaivii release, the starrer had a special screening in Hyderabad and those who have managed to see it, have been showering praises for its brilliant performances. While Kangana's portrayal of has floored many, seems to have also left a mark with his stellar depiction of MGR (Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran).

Thalaivii, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, is set to release in cinemas on September 10. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

While some people have called Thailavii one of the finest biopics ever made in India, some are praising the makers for presenting the story of Jayalalithaa in an engaging way.

#Thalaivii is one of the finest biopics made in India with a lot of sincerity by Dir.#Vijay. Very well presented the life of #Jaya engagingly. While #KanganaRanaut is brilliant in her acting, all of us are going to love #NJR @thearvindswami sir. He is outstanding. Do watch??? pic.twitter.com/CK11FJlUt5 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) September 4, 2021

Watched #Thalaivii in Hyderabad Yesterday !! Kangana's performance in film is beyond ur imagination .u will get goosebumps after watching film on big screen ? she is going to remembered as goddess of acting in Indian Cinema forever ❤️ Don't miss it ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Zaez6vrMox — Mangesh galbale ✌?ᵀʰᵃˡᵃᶦᵛᶦ✌? (@Mangesh61015610) September 6, 2021

Happened to watch a preview of #Thalaivii at AGS. Good movie with solid starcast.1st half was fast,engaging, dropped a bit in second half.Aravind Swamy was amazing as usual and #KanganaRanaut played effortlessly the role of Jaya. Better version than other TV series based on Jaya pic.twitter.com/zioMP2YcKu — Karthik Murali (@Karthik_Murali) September 5, 2021

I’m not saying this because Vijay is a brother to me, but, #Thalaivii is amongst the most sensitive, and sensible biopics I’ve seen. The love between MGR and Jaya is pure, raw, honest, and yet, human. Rarely do we see the human side of actors and politicians. A must-watch. — Abhishek D Shah (@iabhishekdshah) September 5, 2021

Just watched #Thalaivii !! Loved it !!!! The second half is pure mass stuff ???? A very well made film !! Brilliant performances from #Kangana and #Aravindswamy

A big congratulations to @vishinduri and Director Vijay and team !

Watch it theaters!! — Sriram adittya (@SriramAdittya) September 5, 2021

Watched #Thalaivii special screening at @agscinemas today. #KanganaRanaut just nailed it. She was totally #amma on screen.! @thearvindswami and Kangana chemistry will hit your heart straight.

❤️?

Also clicked a picture of her?#fangirlmoment ✌️ pic.twitter.com/nxCmyBWwbr — Saikrupa (@Saikrupaadar) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has praised multiplex chains for screening the Telugu and Tamil version of her upcoming film Thalaivii. She calls it a ray of hope. After hearing the news, Kangana, who had earlier taken to Instagram to request the multiplex owners for Thalaivii's screening, said she was moved by the decision. She hopes that the Hindi version of the film, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, gets to see the light of day.

Theatres are currently allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy across the country as a strict guideline due to the Covid-19 outbreak.