Thalaivii has released and as always Kangana Ranaut is being praised sky high for her performances as Jayalalithaa, with Arvind Swami as MGR, Raj Arjun as his close aide and confidant, and as M. Karunanidhi also drawing copious praise. However, the Jayalalithaa biopic is also drawing some flak for omitting large portions of its subject's life, especially ignoring her controversial aspect, and coming across more as a hagiography than a biography, something most Bollywood biopics are guilty of. Now, we're not saying that these controversies are true and nor are we debating Jayalaithaa's greatness, sterling achievements and the love she received from the masses in any way, but the fact lies that you can't make a biopic by only highlighting certain aspects of a person's life. Also Read - Thalaivii movie review: Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami bring power and poise to an uneven, formulaic Jayalalithaa biopic

So, without further ado, here's all that Thalaivii did not show about Jayalaithaa...

Questions over assets

was frequently questioned for her excessive assets during her multiple tenures as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, including 10,000 expensive saris, 750 pairs of shoes, 91 designer watches and 19 expensive cars, and she had even gone to jail over their investigation. Also Read - Did you know Kangana Ranaut's THIS blockbuster is the highest grossing women-centric film in Bollywood? Will Thalaivii break this record?

Extremely superstitious

Jayalaithaa was extremely superstitious about her colour of sarees she wore on a particular day, assigning diverse days to different works and also the number of rings she wore, and was also known to get enraged when questioned about her superstitions during interviews and press conferences. Also Read - 'Stop Bullying' says Kangana Ranaut to national multiplex chains that are NOT INTERESTED to screen Thalaivii

Served as Tamil Nadu CM for 6 terms

While Thalaivii ends the moment character assumes her first term in office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in real life, Jayalaithaa, fondly known as Amma, served as CM for six times and the bulk of her political career has been omitted from the movie.

Schemes for the poor and women

While the Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer highlights the food scheme for underprivileged children in school, initiated by MGR and continued in Amma's name, her other noteworthy schemes for the poor and women, including 'Cradle to Baby' scheme to deter female feticide, 'Free Gold Coin' scheme for women who sire girls, 'Amma Salt', 'Amma Water', 'Amma Medicine' were all left out form the film.

Land Scam and jail terms

Among all her achievements and goodwill, the big blotch on Jayalalithaa's political career came in her first term itself as CM between 1989 and 1991, when she faced grave allegations in a land scam and disproportionate assets. During her second term in 2001, she even had to relinquish her post after going to jail in the same case.

Personality cult

Jayalaithaa's critics often accused her of fostering a personality cult within her party, demanding undying loyalty from its members, who, along with her supporters outside her party, regarded her as a divine being, which many viewed as an unhealthy political environment in a democracy.

If these aspects were included in Thalaivii, the movie would have only turned out to be better, not to mention doing full justice to the polarising stature of Jayalalithaa.