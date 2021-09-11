starrer Thalaivii, touted as a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, has finally released in theatres. The actress is being praised for her stellar performance and her portrayal of the actress-turned-politician on screen. However, Jayalalithaa had earlier expressed her wish to see playing her role in her biopic and not Kangana. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Nagarjuna's hint on Samantha-Naga's divorce, Mani Ratnam's extreme steps after Ponniyin Selvan leak, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe poster out and more

Veteran actress and TV host took to Twitter to share the anecdote about Jayalalithaa. She also said that though she doesn't support Kangana's radical comments, she supports her acting talent. She further added that if Jayalalithaa would have been alive, she would have approved of Kangana playing her on the screen. She also showered praises on who played the role of MGR in the film.

"Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!" Simi tweeted.

In an interview with Simi Garewal in 1999, Jayalalithaa had gone on record to say that Aishwarya would be suitable to play her role in her biopic. "Aishwarya Rai would be suitable to play me in my younger days, but then to play me as I am now (back then) or I am likely to be in the future, I think it would be a little difficult," she had said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader and former minister D. Jayakumar said on Friday that Kangana starrer Thalaivii has some factual errors. He said that the movie is a well crafted one, except for a few scenes on former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder-leader, late M.G. Ramachandran, fondly known as MGR, as also on Jayalalithaa.

Citing a scene wherein MGR wanted to become a minister in the first DMK government led by C.N. Annadurai and that it was later Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi who blocked him, Jayakumar said that MGR had never sought positions.

He said that Annadurai wanted MGR to be made a minister but he he himself refused and was subsequently made deputy Chief of the Small Savings Department, which was a new post. Jayakumar said that after the passing away of Annadurai in 1969, it was MGR who suggested the name of Karunanidhi for the Chief Minister's post. MGR and Karunanidhi subsequently parted ways in 1972 with the former announcing the formation of the AIADMK.

Jayakumar also said that there were scenes showing Jayalalithaa developing contacts with both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi without MGR's knowledge, and said that this was untrue and that she never went against her leader. He said that there were also scenes where MGR was seen belittling Jaya, which was also not true.

The senior AIADMK leader said that if these scenes are removed from the movie, it would turn out into a super success, adding that he turned nostalgic on watching the movie.

