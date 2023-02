Thalapathy 67: Actor Sanjay Dutt will play the villain in the film, which was officially announced just a day prior. This marks Dutt's second film as the antagonist in the South, following his role in the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, which was a major success. The news was announced by Seven Screen Studios on Twitter and a poster was released, showing Dutt in a menacing avatar. In a note accompanying the poster, Dutt expressed his excitement about joining the film, saying that he knew he had to be a part of it when he heard the one-liner. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film and the addition of Sanjay Dutt only adds to the hype. Watch Videos. Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt react on being part of Vijay's film and it'll make you excited