South Indian film industry superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be celebrating his 48th birthday on June 22. Vijay is one of the most popular actors in South India and has had an illustrious career that has spanned more than 30 years. She started working in films as a child artist and enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he is also a philanthropist and does a lot of charitable work for the needy. According to reports, the actor's fans have already started their favourite star's birthday celebration and have taken social media by storm. His fans surprised the superstar with a series of his clips on the New York Times Billboard.

Thalapathy Vijay on New York Times Square Billboard

Thalapathy Vijay became one of the few superstars to feature on New York's Times Square Billboard. Ahead of his birthday, the fans of the actor played a video including stills of him on the Times Square Billboard. He became the third Tamil celebrity to be featured on Billboard. Apart from him, and have also been featured on the prestigious spot. Even legendary musician was featured on the billboard. Also Read - Ram Charan to Thalapathy Vijay and more: South superstars who are super successful businessmen

Twitter Reacts

Many people were delighted to see their favourite star on the prestigious spot. One of the users tweeted, "Showcasing our Beloved Thalapathy on the prestigious Times Square Billboard in New York City!" Also Read - Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan but THIS is India’s highest paid actor

Another fan of Vijay wrote, "Excellent work done by @CanadaVMI@TheVJClan and team for showcasing our Beloved #Thalapathy in the prestigious Times Square Bill Board in New York City."

Another user wrote, "Very Happy And exticed to share this splendid work done by @CanadaVMI @TheVJClan and team for showcasing our Beloved #Thalapathy in the prestigious Times Square Bill Board in New York City ! Keep it going Boys"

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

On the work front, Vijay is working on his upcoming film, Leo. It is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to hit theatres in October, 2023. The film is supposed to be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It features as the main villain and as the female lead. Apart from them, the project also has an ensemble cast of , , , , Sandy, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

As a treat to the fans, Leo’s first song will be released on Vijay’s birthday. Recently, the promo video for the song, titled ‘Na Reddy’, was released, and it received a huge response from the audience. The song is composed by and features Thalapathy Vijay.