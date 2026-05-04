Thalapathy Vijay's career: Theri, Beast to Jana Nayagan; a look at TVK Chief's journey from cinema to politics

From Theri and Beast to Jana Nayagan, explore how Thalapathy Vijay's career evolved from blockbuster films to a bold entry into politics.

Vijay stands as a prominent figure throughout Tamil cinema. He has established himself as one of the leading South Indian actors after appearing in 69 films. Apart from acting, he loves singing too. He has made his first move into politics by forming, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), and is running for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Only time will tell whether his on-screen magic translates into the political arena.

Thalapathy Vijay family and career

Vijay comes from a film family. His father, S.A. Chandrasekhar is a well-known director, and his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a playback singer. Born on June 22, 1974, as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, he started as a child artist in movies. He made his debut as a lead hero at 18 with Nalaya Theerpu. Since then, he has done 69 films, many of which created huge buzz and earned him a massive, loyal fan base that lovingly calls him Thalapathy.

Thalapathy Vijay's blockbusters

Over the years, Vijay has delivered one hit after another, including his performances in Theri, Rajavin Parvaiyile, Minsara Kanna, Beast, and Shahjahan. His 2023 film Leo achieved multiple box office records for his latest release. His role in The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) also won a lot of praise. Before jumping into politics, he acted in Jan Nayagan, which many believed would be his last film.

Jana Nayagan and Thalaivaa controversies

However, Jana Nayagan has been stuck in controversy from the start. It faced long delays waiting for censor clearance, was even dragged into court, and recently got leaked online. Protests and issues have kept popping up. This isn’t new for Vijay.

His 2013 film Thalaivaa created a storm because the government at the time, led by J. Jayalalithaa, didn’t like its tagline “Time to Lead.” It was finally released after crossing many hurdles. Similarly, his 2018 movie Sarkar faced backlash and protests from political parties over alleged misrepresentation of government schemes.

Whether in films or now in politics, Vijay continues to stay in the spotlight. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the election results bring.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

