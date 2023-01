Well, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is turning out to be his best movie in the North belt. The film has already made over Rs 150 crores at the box office. Varisu has made more than Rs six crores in the Hindi belt. The collections dropped a bit on Monday but it is inevitable. On the other hand, Kuttey which had a starry line-up of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan has failed to even touch the Rs three crores mark. It is a huge disappointment for Bollywood at the start of the year. The film was directed by Aasman Bharadwaj, the son of noted filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay charged a hefty fee for Varisu, beating out Bollywood and South stars [Watch Video]

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is a predictable but fun family entertainer. A couple of songs are also good. It has Rashmika Mandanna who is a popular pan-India heroine. In the middle of all this, Kamaal R Khan has trolled Arjun Kapoor brutally. He has said that many young Bollywood actors have no sense of what the public wants in a theatre. Take a look at his tweets...

Arjun Kapoor said on #NDTV that director made a brilliant film #Kutte but Public didn’t understand it. This is proof that these actors are shameless. They will never ever Sudhro! Public must do boycott of such idiots, who consider public idiot. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 15, 2023

Arjun Kapoor said on #NDTV:- We made Sholay and Mughal E Azam also. Lol! Bhai Tu Itna intelligent Hai, Ki Tu Unn films Ka Ek Scene Bhi Nahi Bana Sakta, Film Ki Toh Baat Hi Jaane Deejiye. Thanks to king of flop films Bhushan Kumar that you are getting films while U don’t deserve. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 15, 2023

These all fool actors are 10th and 12th fail. So When they don’t have backup of education, then they don’t know how to talk about public. They don’t have knowledge about anything. They just sit on TRP hungry TV channels and talk like idiots. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 15, 2023

Arjun Kapoor is such a big star that even Malaika Arora doesn’t watch his film.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 15, 2023

The film Kuttey was a thriller with elements of dark comedy. It got mixed reviews. Arjun Kapoor still has some good films in his hand. Ek Villain Returns made Rs 69 crores which was considered as decent.