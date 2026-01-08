Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan release POSTPONED as Madras HC reserves order on plea against...

Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed: Vijay's Jana Nayagan was set to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026, but it has been rescheduled due to unexpected happenings. In an official statement, the production company informed viewers of the change and promised to announce a new release date soon.

Jana Nayagan Movie: One of the most eagerly anticipated movies in Indian cinema, Jana Nayagan (also known as Jana Neta in Hindi) is widely considered to be Thalapathy Vijay's final film. KVN Productions, the movie's makers, have now officially announced that the release date is being pushed back. The film was set to hit the theatres on January 9, 2026, but it has been rescheduled due to unexpected happenings. In an official statement, the production company informed viewers of the change and promised to announce a new release date soon.

What does the official statement say?

Sharing the statement on their official handle, the makers wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”

Madras HC reserves order regarding...

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has deferred its ruling on a suit challenging the Central Board of Film Certification's decision to withhold a censorship certificate. After hearing thorough arguments from both parties, Justice P T Asha stated that her decision might only be made on January 9, the day the movie was supposed to be released on approximately 5,000 theatres globally. The film's producer, KVN Productions LLP, filed the writ petition in dispute of the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) failure to provide a certificate.

CBFC reopens certification after...

Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan, representing the CBFC, informed the court during the hearing that the certification process had been reopened following a complaint made to the CBFC chairman by a dissenting member of the examination committee. After watching the movie on December 19, the five-member examining committee suggested that it be given a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to some excisions.

