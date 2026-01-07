Thalapathy Vijay last film Jana Nayagan faces release uncertainty, producers cite Rs 500 crore loss due to…; Madras HC seeks…

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay was set for a release on the 9th of January. However, the movie has been caught in many difficulties before the release.

Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, which is going to be released on January 9, has been caught in many difficulties before the release. The film is directed by H Vinoth and is promoted to be Vijay's farewell film. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to give a final certificate to the film. Earlier, the film had received UA 16 + certificate, but after a complaint, it was again sent to the review committee. Due to this delay, the makers of the film have approached the Madras High Court and sought relief from the court.

What did the court order in Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan’s release case?

The case was heard by Justice P.T. Asha. During the hearing, the court asked the CBFC to submit a copy of the complaint received against the film to the court. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case for Wednesday, January 7. During the hearing, the judge also raised the question of whether the release of the film can be postponed for a few days. Quoting a Tamil proverb, he said the way out comes with time. He said, "Why can't the film's release be postponed from the 10th?," according to Cinema Express. "Thai pirandhaal vazhi pirakkum, (With the advent of Thai, a way will emerge)," is a Tamil proverb." However, the court also ordered that the complainant's information be given to the court after the censor process is completed.

TRENDING NOW

Why does Jana Nayagan face age limit changes?

According to reports, the CBFC's screening committee had already recommended the film to be given a UA 16 + certificate. The makers had also completed all the changes and cuts suggested by the board. This age limit was fixed due to the violence, fight scenes, some graphic scenes and religious signs in the film. The revised film was resubmitted on 24th December 2025 and was approved on 29th December. After this, the manufacturers were again informed about getting UA 16 + certificate.

But on January 5, 2026, the CBFC informed the producers via email that the film was being sent to the Revising Committee under the Cinematograph Certification Rules. The decision was taken on the basis of a complaint that accused the film of hurting religious sentiments and showing the image of the armed forces in a bad light. The producers say it is against the rules to review a film on the basis of a secret complaint when the censor formalities have been completed, especially when the film has not yet been screened in public.

All about the Jana Nayagan release

In the court, the counsel for the producers informed that Jana Nayagan is going to be released in about 5000 screens worldwide and its total cost is about Rs 500 crore. If the film's release is postponed, he will have to bear a huge financial loss. The film has already received censor certification in 24 other countries.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more