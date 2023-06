Thalapathy Vijay is ready to take his admirers on an adventurous ride with his upcoming film Leo. The Tollywood star celebrates his 49th birthday today, June 22. To make the occasion more special for his fans, Vijay has made sure to come up with not one, but two surprises. Yes, you heard that right. While Leo’s gripping first-look poster is already out, the film’s first track Naa Reddy can be released anytime now. Another interesting revelation has also met our eyes. Leo touted to have some mind-blowing action sequences will be shot in one of the finest action cameras, the Komodo-X camera. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay: Ahead of his 48th birthday, Leo actor achieves a rare feat; makes fans proud

Leo’s action scenes to be shot on Komodo-X camera

Manoj Paramahamsais has taken responsibility for Leo's cinematography. He has welcomed well-equipped and technologically advanced cameras to the film sets, to shoot high-octane action scenes with perfection. And the Komodo-X camera is the new addition to their camera family. This makes, Leo the first Indian film to use such a high-end product.

Unboxing Komodo-X camera for Leo

Just two days prior, the cinematographer dropped the camera unboxing video on Instagram. The video also featured the popular action duo, Anbi-Arivu who are supervising all the stunts in Leo. The video has rightfully grabbed a lot of eyeballs. "The most wanted action camera unboxed by the most wanted stunt duo Anbi-Arivu. Komodo-X, just can't wait to see the action unfold with this little beast," read Manoj Paramahamsais' caption.

The video showed Anbi-Arivu cutting open the cardboard box to reveal the Komodo-X camera. After unwrapping the box, they finally pull out the stylish-looking camera from inside. Sporting a smile, the action duo flaunts the white-and-black, Komodo-X’s salient features to viewers and starts clapping in joy.

Manoj Paramahamsa used Mocobot camera for Vikram

Manoj Paramahamsa previously impressed the audience with his amazing cinematography in films like Nanban and Beast. He has also worked with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram as well as Beast. In the last two films, the director and cinematographer made use of another action-specialty camera, which is the Mocobot camera, reports Galatta. With the Komodo-X being introduced into the Leo sets, the audience has their expectations brimming.

Leo release date

Produced under the banners of 7 Screen Studio, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Leo will hit the big screens on October 19.