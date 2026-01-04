Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is REMAKE of THIS Telugu hit?

Jana Nayagan has been directed by H Vinoth. The film is being referred to as a mass action drama set against a strong political backdrop.

Jana Nayagan marks Thalapathy Vijay's last film before he fully enters politics. The movie's trailer was released on January 3 by the makers in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, it has been getting mixed reactions from the viewers. Many have lauded the Thalapathy Vijay for his swag, and action. However, a few feel Jana Nayagan is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. For the unversed, the film has been directed by H Vinoth and its music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol.

What makes fans feel Jana Nayagan is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari?

There is a reason why fans think Jana Nayagan, is a remake of the popular Telugu hit, Bhagavanth Kesari. Many believe there are several similarities between both films. In addition to plot similarities, many feel that both films have almost similar character dynamics. The most striking parallel between both films is that both protagonists are former cops who act as protector for a young woman. That's not all, both films also tell women about good touch and bad touch. According to reports, makers had said Jana Nayagan is inspired by the original. In addition to the similar sequences, the production house KVN Productions had reportedly officially taken remake rights from the original creators for about Rs. 4.5 crore.

H Vinoth explains if Jana Nayagan is remake of Bhagavanth Kesari

While sharing his thoughts on if Jana Nayagan is a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, Vinoth said, “I’ll repeat what I said at the music launch. Whether this story is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, or whether a few scenes were adapted, or even if just one scene was inspired by it—whatever it is, audiences need not worry about that." He added, "This is a Thalapathy Vijay film. Some people might think, ‘I have already seen the original, why should I watch this?’ Others may even get upset. To them, I say—just watch one show. You’ll have your answer. Teasers, trailers and songs will keep coming, and you’ll understand more. For now, I can’t say yes, and I can’t say no either.”

