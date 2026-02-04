Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Release Row: CBFC REFUSES to reveal certification details; delay triggers loss of Rs…

The film Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil cinema's super star Thalapathy Vijay, has been the subject of discussion for quite a while, with its release constantly being stopped until date.

Tamil cinema's big star Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has been in the discussion for a long time, but its release has been stuck until now. The film was scheduled to be released in January 2026 on the occasion of Pongal, but was postponed due to lack of a censor certificate. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now made it clear that it will not make public any information related to the certification of this film. Due to this delay, theatre owners in Tamil Nadu are facing a huge loss, which is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.

Why did CBFC refuse to reveal certification details?

CBFC's Chennai Regional Officer D. Balamurali has said that the entire process of certification is confidential and as per the law, they cannot share any information. According to him, it is not possible to make any kind of comment until a certificate is issued to the film. As per a report in The Hindu, he said “All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information,” He also said that the details will be made public as soon as a final decision is taken.

TRENDING NOW

All about Jana Nayagan release row

There is a legal dispute going on in this regard. The Madras High Court had earlier set aside an order of a single judge allowing the release of the film. The case was later sent back for trial. It is being said that there were complaints within the board regarding the story of the film and some sensitive topics, due to which the CBFC reconsidered the certification process. This legal battle has made the release of the film even more uncertain.

What is the impact of Jana Nayagan’s release delay?

The biggest impact of the film's delay has been on the theater owners. Pongal is considered to be the most profitable season for Tamil cinema. According to trade experts, Jana Nayagan could have earned Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu during this period. But due to the absence of the film, the screens of many theaters remained empty and even small budget films could not attract the audience. This has taken the entire film industry by storm.

When will Jana Nayagan release?

No release date has been announced for the film as of yet. The film's fans, producers and theatre owners are all eagerly waiting for the controversy to be resolved. The film will remain in limbo until the CBFC takes a final decision.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more