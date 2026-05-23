Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan still AWAITING CBFC certificate? Producer says release date will be announced soon

Jana Nayagan producer Venkat K. Narayana revealed that Vijay's film is still awaiting CBFC certification, adding that the release date will be announced once the censor clearance arrives.

Jana Nayagan, the last movie starring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, was scheduled to open in theatres in January of this year. However, the film was not awarded a certificate by the Central Board of Certification. The film was eventually sent to the revision committee following the legal dispute between CBFC and the producers. However, Venkat K. Narayana, the producer of Jana Nayagan, has disclosed that the movie has not yet received certification.

What did the Jana Nayagan producer say?

Narayana, on Friday, visited a temple in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, and there, when the media asked him about the film, he said, "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest."

When asked about the release date, he reiterated that it was not the place to discuss anything more; nonetheless, he said, "Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get the censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world.”

What did Narayan say about Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu CM?

Further talking about Vijay winning the election, and becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu, Narayana said, “I came here for darshan and I am very happy that Vijay sir has become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. As you know, we have put the title Jana Nayagan. He has become Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I am very happy. That’s why I came for darshan.”

Jana Nayagan got leaked ahead of release?

Jana Nayagan was leaked online a few months ago before it was officially released. Everyone was astonished by the breach, and some well-known South Indian celebrities warned that people shouldn't view the pirated version.

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