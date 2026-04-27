Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie Jana Nayagan to release THIS month? VIRAL claim suggests it will...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, his final film before politics, looks set for a theatrical release in May 2026 after months of trouble. Read further to know what's going on?

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, his final film before politics, looks set for a theatrical release in May 2026 after months of trouble. Originally meant to hit screens on January 9, the movie got stuck thanks to the Central Board of Film Certification raising flags over its political content. The producers didn’t give up, they took their fight all the way to the Madras High Court and even the Supreme Court, trying to push through the clearance. All of that back-and-forth meant fans had to wait, not really sure when they’d get to watch Vijay’s send-off.

And just as the team was dealing with the CBFC, disaster struck: the entire film leaked online. Pooja Hegde went public with her frustration, calling the leak “disheartening.” She reminded everyone just how much time, effort, and personal sacrifice goes into a movie, and asked fans to watch it properly in theaters. She wasn’t alone, Mamitha Baiju and plenty of other South industry stars showed their support for Vijay and the rest of the team.

Now, according to Pinkvilla, the team has locked in a new release date, May 8, 2026. There’s no official confirmation yet, but the announcement is expected soon. If this date holds, fans get to see their star on the big screen just once more before he dives into full-time politics.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and is supposed to be a Tamil remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The cast is stacked: Vijay leads, with Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju joining him, plus Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain in important roles. Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, and KVN Productions is producing.

This isn’t just another big release, it’s Vijay’s official farewell to cinema. His last film, GOAT, was in 2024, and fans have been bracing themselves for his move into politics. Now, with the leaks behind them and CBFC hurdles reportedly cleared, May 8 could turn into a huge day for Tamil cinema. If things go as planned, Jana Nayagan won’t just be a blockbuster, it’ll be a piece of film history, marking the end of an era.

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