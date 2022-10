Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra looks to be smitten with girlfriend Kiara Advani and if you need more proof of how she's the only woman on his mind of late, then look no further than an adorable albiet funny video that's doing the rounds presently all over social media, where the actor bumped into a little fan at a screening of his movie, Thank God, who's name was also Kiara, and the moment Sidharth heard that, his reaction and expression truly spoke a thousand words. Suffice it to say that name, Kiara, instantly sends Sidharth's heart beating faster and pulse racing quicker. Also Read - Thank God box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer secures a decent hold despite competition from Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu

Thank God box office collection day 2 driven by mass belts

As per early entertainment news estimates in the trade and our tracking of the box office, Thank God has collected ₹6 crore nett on day 2, which is a pretty good hold. The Indra Kumar directorial saw bigger drops in A centres, particularly the high-end multiplexes over here, but the numbers in the mass belts more than compensated for them. The Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer still has a long way to go before it can even dream about being in the clear, given its single-digit opening, but with this hold, the long Diwali weekend offers some hope. The 2-day Thank God box office collection stands at ₹14.10 crore nett.

Thank God promotion on

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ram Setu box office collection day 2

In comparison, the Ram Setu box office collection day 2 held even better in mass belts, brining in ₹11.40 crore nett, to take its 2-day collection to a more than favourable ₹26.65 crore nett. The encouraging news though is that Thank God caught up to it in mass pockets like Gujarat and Saurashtra.