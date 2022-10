Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet's new song named Dil De Diya Hai from their next film Thank God has released. The song is the remake version of the same song from Masti movie that released in 2004. The OG song was etched in the minds of the audiences as it had the stellar cast of Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn, Genelia D`souza, Eesha Deol and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles and till date is played on everyone's playlist The reprise version of Dil De Diya Hai has been crooned by the original singer Anand Raaj Anand with Rochak Kohli. Also Read - Before Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu hit the big screens; a look at how Diwali releases performed at the box office

The lyrics have been written by Rashmi Virag and Sameer. If you see the video of the song, you will see that a beautiful love story is depicted between Sidharth and Rakul Preet. The movie is all set to release on October 25 in the theatres and the makers have released the third song today. As seen in the song Sidharth remembers the times he had spent with his family when he lands at the doorstep of death. Earier, they had released Manike and Haniye Ve. had charmed everyone with her stellar performance in Manike and had won everyone's hearts with her dance performance.

Watch Thank God movies next song Dil De Diya Hai here.



Talking about Dil De Diya Hai the stunning chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet has also received a lot of praise from the fans. Talking about the film Thank God, the actor plays the role of a greedy man. He is seen meeting with an accident which makes him reach the door of death. Ajay Devgn essays the character of Chitragupta in the movie who makes Sidharth realize that he is in this situation because of his karmic account.