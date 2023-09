Thank You For Coming is a film that speaks about women pleasures when it comes to sex, and this is one of the subjects that hardly anyone has touched in commercial filmmaking. After Veere Di Wedding, Rhea Kapoor is back with another chic flick that is garnering a lot of attention. Along with the film, the star cast of the film, briefly Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, are making a lot of headlines due to the outfits that they have been wearing in the film and in the promotion. While Shehnaaz Gill fans are beaming with joy seeing her slay, but there are people who have been constantly trolling her and claiming she is a changed person from Bigg Boss 13 that marked her debut in front of a Hindi audience.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill giving the sassy reply to the trolls over her outfits in Thank You For Coming.

And now, while promoting Thank You For Coming, Shehnaaz Gill reacted to one of the trolls comments, 'Woh bhi utaar do', when asked by the anchor during the promotion of their film, to which she took the mic and very cheekily said," Agar Rhea Kapoor bolegi toh bhi utaar denge". Everyone hooted her in the crowd, and the girl even added that she used to dream of wearing such international designer clothes, and today she is living it.

One user commented, " Ye sunke troll karne wale uncle aunties ko yaha bahot galat jagah mirchi lag gayi hai thoda icepack laga lo". Another user wrote, "Fir to movie mai bin kapre ke vi aajaogi agar director kahega to kyu ki movie to hai bon kaprr ke huya to kya huya".

Shehnaaz Gill has indeed come a very long way and has become unstoppable; nothing has changed in her, and she is still the same when it comes to her attitude, but definitely there are several perspectives that have built against her, but like always, she gives a damn.