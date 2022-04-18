Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor REACTS to South films ruling over Bollywood; says, 'I am not surprised'

Right now South is ruling over Bollywood and their films have been leaving the Hindi audiences highly impressed. There are many who have been thanking SS Rajamouli for this and because of the franchise, audiences now eagerly wait for more South films. Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapters 1 and 2 have left a huge mark at the box office. While there are actors like who are surprised with how south films have been doing well, Bollywood veteran is not surprised with South films taking over Bollywood as according to him South has been doing always good. Also Read - Fan compares Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party to Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om and it has a Sidharth Shukla connect

At the trailer launch of Thar, when he was asked about South movies doing great in the Hindi markets and if he is worried about the competition, the actor said, “South mein hamesha se achchi films banate aaye hai. Ram Shyam, Ek Duje Ke Liye. Bahut behtreen film banaate aaye hai. I started my career with a South film and I have learnt professionalism, dedication, and a lot more from South. I am not surprised by their films doing good here because they have been doing that over the years and they will continue to do that, and I have always been inspired by them. Muje Babu sahab ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila. Then I worked with in his first film which was also a Kannada film. So yes, I have always loved their films." Also Read - Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Netflix film looks dark, gritty and intense

Do you agree with Anil Kapoor? Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor skip honeymoon? Brahmastra actor already back at work