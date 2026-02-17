The 50: Digvijay Rathee OUT of the show after health emergency? Here’s what we know

A big news has come out related to the reality show The 50. According to reports Digvijay Rathee has been evicted from the show. Read on to know more.

The news of the exit of the popular contestant of the show Digvijay Rathee has shocked the audience. It looks like Digvijaya has been eliminated from the show, but the question is, will he return? "Bring Back Digvijay Rathee" is trending on social media platform X (earlier Twitter). Fans are constantly appealing to the channel and the makers of the show to bring Digvijay back on the show.

Why was Digvijay Rathee evicted from The 50?

The viewers are also curious to know why Digvijay Rathee was evicted from the show. According to a Filmiwindow report, Digvijay's elimination was not due to poor performance in any task. The report states that he faced a medical emergency, due to which he had to leave the show. However, it is also being said that after recovering, Digvijay has again returned to the show house. Viewers who are unaware of his return are still posting in his support on social media.

Now the audience is waiting for the upcoming episodes, where it will be clear how Digvijay's return will be shown and what effect it will have in the story of the show. Digvijay was loved for his confidence and strong game plan on the show. That is why the news of his exit has disappointed the fans.

What did Digvijay Rathee say about his personality?

Digvijay was last seen in MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand. In Roadies, he was known for his spirited and aggressive game. Speaking to The Times of India recently, Digvijay said that he has changed a lot after Roadies. He said that now he has become a more calm, understanding and grounded person than before. According to him, earlier he used to react immediately without thinking, but now he understands things carefully. Digvijay also said that his inner spirit is still the same, but now he has more control over himself. That's what makes him different from the rest of the players.

All about The 50

Talking about the telecast of the show, new episodes of The 50 are being shown every day for 50 consecutive days. The show streams at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.

