The 50 Elimination: THESE three female contestants will get EVICTED next? Check names

There will likely be significant surprises in the next episodes of The 50, as rumours indicate that three female competitors will be evicted next.

The 50 Eviction: With each new episode, The 50 is becoming more and more thrilling. Five participants have been eliminated from the show, so far. According to the latest reports, three competitors will be evicted next. Additionally, it is said that all of these participants are female. Who are they, then? Let's find out.

The 50: 3 female contestants to get evicted

According to a report from Filmy Window, Bebika Dhurva, Monalisa, and Neelam Giri are the three female competitors who would be eliminated next in The 50. Whether these three participants will be eliminated from the competition collectively or individually has not yet been disclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Bebbika Dhurve (@bebika.dhurve)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Giri (@neelamgiri_)

Rajat Dalal gets reality check

In the next episode, Rajat Dalal- who thought Chahat Pandey was his actual friend-will have to confront a painful truth. According to Digital News Hub, Rajat Dalal will be taken to the Lion's Den by a fox that visits The 50 mansion. After that, he would view a video clip of Chahat stating, "Bhaad mein jaye Rajat."

This immediately makes Rajat realise that no one is truly a friend in The 50 house. In the end, he accepts that it is a game after all.

