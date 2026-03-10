The 50 former contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj makes SHOCKING revelation against Rajat Dalal, alleges rape threats from his fans

Sidharth Bhardwaj opens up about his clash with Rajat Dalal on The 50, alleging abusive comments and threats from Dalal's fans after his shocking elimination.

The audience is receiving their daily fix of drama as The 50 approaches its conclusion. Sidharth Bhardwaj has been removed from the program as the competition becomes more intense. The Bigg Boss 5 reality show actor talked exclusively to Telly Talk India about his viral altercation with Rajat Dalal and how his friends are receiving rape threats from Dalal's fan groups.

Sidharth's shocking revelation against Rajat Dalal

In a conversation with Zoom/Telly Talk, Bhardwaj said, "In the comment section, his fans are saying so many dirty things, I can literally show you off camera. And not just one comment, there are 50 comments, so what to say to such people? Is this fan base? What mistake have I made? What have I said? After my elimination, if you are saying that I would have done this, I would have done that, I am telling you on my platform that I now, I am out, do what you can."

The former The 50 contestant also disclosed that the actor's friends have received death threats and rape from Rajat Dala's fan base on social media.

Who is Sidharth Bhardwaj?

Despite being well-known in India, the former reality TV star recently talked about reconstructing his life amid the Covid-19 epidemic and disclosed that he worked as a bouncer and a taxi driver in the US. Sidharth initially gained notoriety after placing second on Bigg Boss and won MTV Splitsvilla. Nevertheless, the initial attention did not result in sustained financial stability.

Sidharth's downfall in 2020 pandemic

He openly discussed the difficulties he had as the entertainment sector slowed down during the 2020 pandemic during a challenge on The 50. Sharing details of his time abroad, he said, “I did a couple of jobs in America when the times were hard. I was a security in strip club."

He also disclosed that he made a living at that time by driving a cab.

