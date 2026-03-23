The 50 Grand Finale Winner: Shiv Thakare lifts the trophy, defeats Faisu and Krishna to WIN title

Shiv Thakare wins the first season of The 50, awarding 50 lakh prize money to a lucky fan in a thrilling finale that captivated viewers.

The 50 Winner: The reality show The 50 has announced its winner. The show, which started on February 1, ended with a grand finale on March 22, where Shiv Thakare took the top spot, beating contestants like Faizu, Krishna Shroff, Kaka, and Rajat Dalal. The show featured a mix of popular TV and social media celebrities, including Prince Narula, Riddhi Dogra, Lavekesh Kataria, and Urvashi Dholakia. Contestants took on tough challenges day and night, all to raise prize money for their fans. By the finale, the prize fund had grown to ₹50 lakh.

Shiv Thakare's fan wins Rs...

What made Shiv’s win even more special was that he didn’t keep the prize money for himself. He gave it to one lucky fan, personally handing over the ₹50 lakh cheque. It was a moment that thrilled everyone watching.

With its exciting tasks, nonstop drama, and star-studded cast, this season of The 50 turned out to be a huge hit with viewers.

Historic night of the final

The competition in the show's grand finale was fierce. In the final round, Shiv Thakare faced off against strong contenders like Mr. Faisu (Faisal Sheikh), Kaka, Rajat Dalal, and Krishna Shroff. Each contestant had their own unique fan following and strengths, but Shiv's wit set him ahead of the others. Ultimately, Shiv took home the coveted trophy and a prize money of ₹50 lakh.

What did Shiv say about his win?

Celebrating his victory, Shiv Thackeray shared a profound insight. He said: "This experience was completely new for me. I wanted to show the world a different side of Shiv Thackeray. A side that believes in peace and truth rather than shouting and fighting. I proved that you can win without making a fuss, just by playing with your heart. It's a matter of pride for me to be crowned the winner of the first season among 50 strong contenders."

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