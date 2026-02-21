The 50: Is the Lion’s MYSTERY solved? Will it REVEAL its identity before Grand Finale? Here’s what we know

Since the start of The 50, the audience is curious to know the real face behind the Lion. Everyone wants to know who is behind this mask. The discussion has intensified ahead of the grand finale. However, here's an update on this.

The reality show The 50 has made a lot of headlines since it began on February 1, 2026. The show released new episodes weekly on the JioHotstar OTT platform. The show features popular faces like Prince Narula, Divyaa Agarwal, Siwet Tomar, and Yuvika Chaudhary, among others. The audience shows greater interest in discovering who the show's masked host, Lion, is than they do toward the other stars. Everyone wants to know who is behind this mask. The discussion has intensified ahead of the grand finale.

Is Elvish Yadav the Lion of The 50?

Since the beginning of the show, there have been many speculations on social media about the real identity of Lion. According to reports, the grand finale was shot on February 19, 2026. Some fan theories claim that the Lion is none other than reality star Elvish Yadav. This name is being discussed a lot on social media, and many people are assuming that he is hosting the show. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

A few days ago, an influencer named Sumit Vats claimed on his Instagram that Elvish Yadav is the Lion of The 50. But many people don't believe it. A source close to Elvish later clarified the rumours. According to Filmibeat, the source revealed, "Elvish is currently busy with Laughter Chefs season 3 and Engaged season 2. He is not a part of the show. The identity of the Lion won't be revealed as the format doesn't allow it. So viewers should not pay heed to such baseless rumours."

Who is the winner of The 50?

Meanwhile, the winner of the show is yet to be decided. According to a Times of India report, the grand finale of The 50 has been shot and the name of the winner has also been decided. The top four finalists were Shiv Thackeray, Faisal Shaikh, Krishna Shroff and Immortal Kaka, the report said. According to reports, Shiv Thakare of MTV Roadies fame won the final task by completing it the fastest. It is being told that the last task of the show was to solve a puzzle. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the winner.

All about The 50

The 50 is a different kind of reality show with an emphasis on tasks, games, strategy and mind games instead of the traditional voting system. The show started with 50 celebrity contestants. The audience is now eagerly waiting for the finale episode, which is coming in March 2026, where all the truth will be revealed.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more