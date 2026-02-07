The 50: After Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaira Shaikh's eviction, THIS strong player to QUIT show?

The 50: As far as the eliminations are concerned, four contestants have already been evicted- Vansanj Singh, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaira Sheikh and Archit Kaushik. Amid this buzz, a major twist has reportedly taken place.

The 50: One of the most talked-about reality shows currently on television, The 50, has been making headlines since its premiere on February 1. Within just five days of its launch, the show’s contestants, challenging tasks and frequent confrontations have kept viewers hooked. As far as the eliminations are concerned, four contestants have already been evicted- Vansanj Singh, Saurabh Ghadge, Sumaira Sheikh and Archit Kaushik. Amid this buzz, a major twist has reportedly taken place.

Karan Patel quits The 50?

Telly Express reports that well-known TV personality Karan Patel left the show in the middle. Many viewers were taken aback by the abrupt change, particularly because Karan had been one of the most well-known competitors from the start.

TRENDING NOW

A report in HT also confirmed Karan’s exit. “Karan was having quite a few issues with fellow contestants from day one. He also objected to a physical violence incident between the two Bigg Boss alumni, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, after a trivial issue led to the former charging at Rathee. It was at this point Karan was heard saying, ‘it’s affecting my mental peace and I can’t be living in a place where violence erupts.’ He immediately declared, ‘I am quitting,’ and has been reactive to situations ever since,” a source told the news portal.

Why is Karan Patel quitting the show?

According to reports, Karan got into a heated argument with YouTuber and fellow competitor Rachit Singh Rojha. According to reports, the altercation was heated and had an impact on the mood of the house. Karan's journey is thought to have ended abruptly after the event when he decided to leave the show.

An official confirmation on the same is still awaited from the makers.

Karan Patel's return to TV

Karan Patel made his comeback to reality TV with his appearance on The 50. He attracted notice right away with his altered body, self-assured demeanor, and competitive games.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more