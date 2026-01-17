The 50 show: THIS Bigg Boss contestant to participate with her partner in Farah Khan’s show

The 50 show: An ex-female contestant from Bigg Boss 16 set to enter Farah Khan's much-awaited show. Know who has been confirmed for the show.

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who gained fame with Bigg Boss 16, along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot are all set to appear on Farah Khan’s show The 50. The couple shared that as a gift for their 9th wedding anniversary, Colors TV gave them tickets to participate in the show. The couple shared a video on Instagram, where they wished each other Happy Anniversary. While reminiscing about how everyone witnessed their wedding live, “Yar ye Colors walon ko na hame anniversary gift den chahiye.” Then the bell rings and receive a ticket to The 50 show. The post caption reads, “The Lion ka gift mila hai - The 50 ka ticket! Dekhte hai ab yeh gift kya adventure laata hai (sic).”

How fans reacted to Monalisa’s entry to The 50

A fan said, “Sir and Mam, such a natural bond is rare... God forbid anyone casts an evil eye on it.” Another wrote, “LOG TO APKO DIAMOND SE COMPARE KARTE HAI YAR.” A comment read, “Congratulation it gonna be fabulous to see you.” Another user wrote, “Mai subah se pareshan hu ki aap dono koi post kyu nhi kiya thanks god all is well.” A netizen wrote, “Happy 9th anniversary monvik always happy & together forever my favourite couple.” A user wrote, “Sir and Mam, such a natural bond is rare... God forbid anyone casts an evil eye on it.”

Actress Akshara Singh also dropped a congratulatory comment, which read, “Congratulations. Eagerly waiting to see you both together on screen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

The 50 show contestants

The other confirmed contestants of Farah Khan are Mr. Faisu and Karan Patel. As per a report by Filmibeat, Prince Narula reportedly signed a contract of The 50. Divya Agarwal announced, “Stepping into THE 50 with excitement, curiosity and intention.” According to BB Tak’s report, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Chahat Pandey are also entering The 50. The other tentative contestants are Archana Gautam, Ridhi Dogra, Mallika Sherawat, Vivian Dsena, Jay Bhanushali, Nisha Rawal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma, Pratik Sehajpal, Sreesanth, Ashmit Patel, Nikki Tamboli, Kim Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare, Uorfi Javed, and Emiway.

Where to watch The 50 show?

The 50 show will be released on Colors TV. It will be available on JioHotstar. The show viewers can catch the new episodes regularly at anytime and from anywhere.

