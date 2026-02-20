The 50 Winner LEAKED: Not Prince Narula or Rajat Dalal, THIS contestant wins reality show?

The 50's difficult tasks and the candidates' strong personalities, together with the way they formed partnerships to overcome them, ensured that viewers were captivated until the very end. It appears that we already know who will raise the 50 trophy, according to reports.

The 50 Winner Leaked: Indian reality television shows are known for their ability to quickly capture viewers' interest. The 50 is one of the newest programs that has become the buzz of the town. For the uninitiated, The 50 included a lot of familiar figures from the fitness, television, and even digital entertainment sectors. The show's difficult tasks and the candidates' strong personalities, together with the way they formed partnerships to overcome them, ensured that viewers were captivated until the very end. It appears that we already know who will raise the 50 trophy, according to reports.

Shiv Thakare wins The 50?

BollywoodShaadis reports that the winner of The 50 has been announced by special sources for the India Forums. In the grand finale, Shiv Thakare is said to pull off the victory by raising the trophy. Shiv gained recognition for giving a strong performance throughout this season of the program. According to the India Forums article, he not only made an impression on the makers but also on his fellow competitors in the crucial final round.

Shiv Thakare was a favourite among many spectators from the start, with some admiring his competitive attitude and others his steadiness. Shiv Thakare would have added another accomplishment to his already remarkable career if he had won The 50, as the entertainment website's sources indicate.

About Shiv Thakare

For those who don't know, Shiv was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 16, a semifinalist in Roadies 15, a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and a semifinalist in Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja.

