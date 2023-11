Suhana Khan is all set for her Bollywood debut, and there is a lot of curiosity around her life as her fans want to know more about the superstar's daughter. Suhana Khan revealed in her latest conversation that the one thing she cannot do and that people do not know about her is that she cannot wink. Yes, the cute confession was made by Suhana along with her other co-stars, who happened to reveal interesting facts about themselves. Suhana says that she cannot wink when asked about one thing that no one knows about her. To which she said," Oh, yeah, I can’t wink. I can’t wink. I look a little stupid when I wink." Also Read - The Archies diva Suhana Khan is a fan of Alia Bhatt, it's not because of her acting skills but…

Watch the video of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor revealing secrets about them that no one knows.

mentioned that she is very punctual in life. Khushi, who is set to make her Bollywood debut along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, got candid in the video and revealed," I am weirdly punctual. I think it physically hurts me to be late for anything. So, for me, on time is five minutes early. Meanwhile,displayed a talent that he made a noise by flipping both his fingers, and he excitedly showed it in the video. He said, "I can make this sound with my fingers by snapping it."

The Archies is slated to release on December 7, 2023. And so far, there is a good buzz around the film. The star kids chose to make their debut with an OTT release, and hence they do not have box office pressure.

Suhana Khan's second film is King with daddy Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan, who is the most popular of all thanks to her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, will reportedly start shooting for her second film soon. Suhana's second film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and it stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.