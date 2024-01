The Archies was released on the OTT platform and it marked the Bollywood debut of star kids like Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, all three-star kids failed to create an impact with their first presence and rather they were massively trolled for bad acting. As Suhana and Khushi are yet to speak about facing criticism over their debut film, Agastya Nanda has come brave and addressed the trolling for his bad acting. In his latest interview, Agastya admitted that he didn’t how to deal with the failure as they all gave their best. Also Read - Ikkis: The Archies actor Agastya Nanda gets a strict warning from an army officer to NOT mess up as he gears up for Arun Khetarpal’s biopic

Speaking to Film Companion, he was asked about the failure and trolling to which Agastya Nanda said," I did not know how to deal with it honestly. When you are not prepped in this area, you don't know that many people have many opinions. That was okay. You must have your opinion. I did not know what was going on. Some people hated it, some people liked it, and some people were indifferent to it. No one made a film with bad intentions. We made it because we really loved it and we gave it our best." Also Read - The Archies: Are Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating? Mihir Ahuja finally spills the beans

Agastya mentioned being hurt by the film not working, he said he was disappointed but the failure has left him motivated to do better. "It's my first try and I'm gonna work hard.". Agastya Nanda will be seen in his second Bollywood film helmed by Sriram Raghavan. Agastya will be seen playing the role of real-life army officer Arun Khetarpal, where veteran actor Dharmendra will be playing the role of his father in the film.

