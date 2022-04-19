The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan excited for grandson Agastya Nanda's debut; says, 'There cannot be greater joy'

The shoot of The Archies has started. The movie is the debut of Agastya Nanda, and . All eyes are on the film as it marks the debut of young people from truly illustrious film backgrounds. is the director of the film. took to social media to wish his grandson on his film debut. He tweeted, "Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying!!!" There was immense speculation on whether Agastya Nanda would join the film industry or not. But he did follow his grandfather and mamu, into a showbiz career. Also Read - Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor in the race to play Sati in Shekhar Kapur's web series based on The Immortals of Meluha?

Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda has completed his studies from the UK. He is close friends with Suhana and . While decided to enter her dad's family business, and start her own entrepreneurship venture, Agastya has taken the plunge. The young man was seen at script reading sessions with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor at the office of Zoya Akhtar. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: From sweet promise notes to showering kisses, Brahmastra star proves he's Jiju No. 1 [VIEW PICS]

This is quite a year for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan got rave reviews for Jhund and is looking forward to . He has a slew of big projects in his kitty. Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi is trending on Netflix as people are raving over his work as Ganga Ram Choudhary in the social comedy. is also set for a comeback with 's Ponniyin Selvan. Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder teaser: Natalie Portman as the new Thor surprises in Chris Hemsworth starrer

Navya Naveli Nanda has been making headlines whether it is for her alleged affair with Siddhant Chaturvedi or his work. Agastya Nanda is keeping quite a low profile as compared to other star kids. We are sure he will spring a fab surprise when the project is up for viewing.