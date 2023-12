Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is currently basking on the success of his recent released project, The Archies. Agastya's effortless acting has won everyone's heart. While he is also dealing with 'Nepotism' criticism, he has managed to impress people with his acting gig. The Bachchan's are also making sure that the buzz around Agastya doesn't fades away and hence Amitabh has taken upon himself to promote Agastya as much as he can. Recently while Amitabh was following his Sunday ritual of meeting his fans outside his Mumbai home, he took grandson Agastya along with him. Seeing the crowd, Agastya seemed pretty happy and was flaunting his radiant smile. Also Read - Did Amitabh Bachchan indirectly react to the separation rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan?

Amitabh's love for grandson Agastya

You may debate as much you want on nepotism, but it is not wrong for a grandad to make sure that his grandson gets all the love and appreciation. The Shahenshah of Bollywood also did the same. On Sunday while fans were waiting to meet Amitabh Bachchan, they were quite surprised to see Agastya. The young lad was definitely beaming with joy and happiness after seeing the humongous love for his granddad. What came as a surprise is that fans were also hooting Agastya's name which made his day. Check out the picture below



Agastya Nanda: The next big star of Bollywood?

We know it's too early to make this statement and hence we have presented it in the form of question. Post The Archies success, rumours are rife that Shweta Bachchan's son has been offered prominent projects. However, Agastya and his family don't want to rush and make any hasty decision. Zoya too is personally monitoring Agastya's choice of upcoming project and is making sure that the young actor takes the right decision.

Talking about The Archies, it has opened to mix response. While Agastya has indeed received rave reviews for his performance, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor have been trolled for few of their scenes. Netizens have stated the fact that Suhana and Khushi are young should not be used as an excuse for their poor acting. Social media users gave example of Priyanka Chopra that how she too was very young when she starred in Aitraaz. But despite being young she managed to win everyone's heart with her stellar performance.