The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are rumoured of dating each other from a long time. Although neither Suhana nor Agastya has ever confirmed or denied these rumors, it is widely believed that the two have been in a relationship for a while. Even their respective families are said to be aware of it. Both Suhana and Agastya made their acting debut in the movie The Archies, which was released on Netflix in 2023. Mihir Ahuja, who played a pivotal role in the movie, has finally revealed whether or not Suhana and Agastya are actually dating in real life.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda alleged love affair: The Archies star Mihir Ahuja reacts

Mihir Ahuja played the role of Jughead Jones in the Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda starrer, The Archies. When Zoom asked him about his co-stars and friends, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating in real life, he stated that he was not sure about their dating status.

Mihir further stated that he is fully aware of the kind of attention his The Archies co-stars receive, and he is completely fine with it. He mentioned that if he were to date someone and the media wanted to know more about his love life, he would be confident in his response. He understands that being a celebrity comes with a price, and he is confident in his ability to handle the spotlight, even if his personal life becomes a topic of discussion on social media.

Suhana Khan faced a lot of criticism for her performance in The Archies. However, Agastya Nanda won praise for his effortless acting. People who watched The Archies believe that Agastya has the potential to become one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. Suhana Khan has not signed any project since The Archies. In contrast, Agastya Nanda has already secured his next project - a role in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The Badlapur director mentioned that Agastya reminds him of Amitabh Bachchan and that's the reason he casted him in Ikkis. It would be interesting to see how Agastya performs in his upcoming project.