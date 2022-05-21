The Archies: Arjun Kapoor has THIS advice for sister Khushi Kapoor as she gears up for Bollywood debut

Arjun Kapoor is right now the favourite 'bhaiya' of Kapoor sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Their bond is something that everyone is in awe of. Arjun Kapoor is one protective and cool brother at the same time. While Janhvi has made her mark in Bollywood, little sister Khushi Kapoor too is all set to make her debut in the industry. Coming from a filmy Khandhaan, obviously, there will be a lot of one to advise on how to choose things wisely Recently in interaction with Pinkvilla, Arjun was asked about his advice to sister Khushi who is all set for her debut with 's directorial The Archies along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda and other actors. Also Read - Rihanna, Cardi B, Beyonce and more – 10 jaw-dropping pregnancy photoshoots of Hollywood celebs

Arjun said, "Suno sabki, Karo Apni (Listen to everyone, do what you think is right for you). There was a point when Janhvi was dabbling about whether she should do Gunjan Saxena or not for a bit. that's the same thing I told her, I said eventually it's not about whether this is the perfect second film or not, there is no perfect second film." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Poonam Pandey and 14 more Bollywood actress who went all BOLD for their roles

He further added, " Khushi's just started working, and Shanaya, whenever I've got a chance and she has asked me I do tell her to listen advising is very easy but you to follow his advice, like Harsh Vardhan Kapoor (Boney Kapoor's brother Anil Kapoor's son) has a mind of his own, he is following his heart and I am happy for them. He is cut from a different cloth. You listen to everyone but you do your own" Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit golden gown; fans say, ‘Wow you're killing it’ [View Pics]

The first look of The Archies has been winning a lot of appreciation, while right now Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and other actors are in Otty to finish the shooting of the film that will release on Netflix.