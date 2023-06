Suhana Khan is one of the most talked about star kids in the country. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter is soon going to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Based on the original comic of the same name, the movie will release on Netflix. It has more star kids apart from Suhana. The young star kid is quite beautiful and while we have to wait and see her acting chops, she has been turning heads with her amazing looks. Also Read - Suhana Khan dolls up in a short blue dress for The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja's bash; Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina make joint entry [VIEW PICS]

Suhana Khan drops an amazing photoshoot

Everyone's eyes right now are now on Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. The Archies actress has been sharing stunning fashion statements ever since she was announced as a debutante. And now, she has shared another stunning photoshoot online. The gorgeous beauty is seen in a white outfit. It is a ruffled dress in white which is in a bodycon. The one-shoulder dress in which she shared some seductive postures. The actress kept her make-up simple. She wore nude make-up and she let her hair loose on her shoulder. Check out the pics of Suhana Khan here:

Suhana Khan's photoshoots often grab headlines and leave everyone gushing. And that's what happened even now. Navya Nanda Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor and even her The Archies co-star Yuvraj Menda also gushed over the young starlet. Navya dropped a baby angel emoticon and a red heart emoticon. Shanaya dropped a wow with heart eyes emoticon. "So pretttyyy you are," Yuvraj Menda wrote. They are echoing out sentiments big time.

Suhana Khan in the news

Suhana Khan recently attended the birthday bash of her The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja. Suhana wore a pretty blue short dress for the party. In other news, Suhana made headlines for grabbing a project with her father Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, it's gonna be her first theatrical outing. The film is yet untitled. Siddharth Anand who gave a blockbuster movie Pathaan with SRK this year, will be joining hands with him and Suhana on this project.

Suhana has been declared as the brand ambassador of Maybelline. The grand event was held in the city. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, has been cheering on his daughter. When The Archies teaser was released, he penned a heartfelt note from one actor to another budding actor.