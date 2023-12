Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' have been getting rave reviews be it the critics or the audience. Just like rest of her films, Zoya has once again hit the right eye. Be it the on-point screenplay, beautiful narrative or the selection of actors, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director has proved why she is one of the finest directors of Bollywood. Below, we list down four reasons of why 'The Archies' is something which should be on everyone's watchlist.

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda : The perfect casting

Be it Suhana Khan's portrayal of the spoil brat Veronica, Agastya Nanda's effortless act as Archie or Vedang Raina's comic timing, each actor has performed exceptionally well. Considering its a first-time act for most the actors everyone has outshined their respective characters.

'The Archies' is a breath of fresh air

For those who have already seen 'The Archies' would agree that the film has so many beautiful moments which almost feels like a warm hug on a chilly day. Especially every time when all the characters are in one frame just being themselves it takes you back to your carefree days.

A perfect musical saga

Apart from the story and screenplay, 'The Archies' has stolen limelight for its music. The good part is the music suits the theme of the film and nowhere acts as a distraction. While all the songs are melodious and peppy, its Va Va Voom and Sunno which has garnered everyone's notice. The music has been composed by music maestro Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who have initially worked with Zoya in films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

'The Archies' writing has its heart in the right place

The writing of this Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda starrer is beautiful and engaging. The film does manage to engage you throughout its run time. While we do wish that it had more emotionally rich scenes, the parts where the entire group tries to save Green Park certainly has the potential to make you emotional.

Award winning Set design

We are not exaggerating if we say that 'The Archies' may win awards for its set design. Showing the pleasing town of Riverdale, which is situated in North India, one can sense that set designers have indeed researched a lot to create the beautiful set. While there are few moments when you lose connection with the story there is not a single second where you feel that it's not the world of the Archies. The set is believable yet dreamy.