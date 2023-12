The Archies has made it to Netflix. The movie is special as it marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar also stars Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot and many more. The film is a musical-comedy film based on The Archies comic. The movie has received good reviews from audiences as well as critics and celebrities. However, the film has become a victim of piracy. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan is a proud NANA, praises Agastya Nanda as The Archies starts streaming on Netflix

The Archies gets leaked online

Even though The Archies is available on Netflix and can be watched with a subscription that comes with a nominal cost, the film has become a victim of piracy and has leaked online. The movie is said to be available for free download on piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram and many more. It is also available on many more sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz.

Piracy is a punishable and condemnable offense. It not only affects the celebrities and producers, it has an effect on the entire team of the film that works relentlessly to put the project together. Movies are best watched either in theatres or the OTT platforms they are made available on. Television is a good source of entertainment and all big films have their Television premieres.

Check out The Archies trailer below:

Talking about The Archies, we were the ones to share the first review of the film. An insider from the special celebrity screening revealed to us that Zoya Akhtar's film starring the starkids is a fun, entertaining and emotional ride. Suhana Khan has put up an impressive act while Agastya Nanda has a great screen presence. Khushi Kapoor seems to be a mix of both - mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor when on screen.

Here's a video from The Archies special screening

The special screening of The Archies was attended by the who's who of the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Orry and many more were present at the special screening. Katrina Kaif even penned a lengthy note praising the team of The Archies.