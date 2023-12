The Archies on Netflix has been one of the most talked about projects of late. Unfortunately, the film has got more flak than praise. All the celebrity kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda have been panned badly for acting. People are shocked that good story-tellers like Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti messed up big time. They feel the whole story was too kiddish and half-baked. Suhana Khan who got maximum hype before the release has been facing flak for her lack of acting skills. Even Khushi Kapoor did not manage to leave any impact on the same. In the mean time, people are wondering why the Kapoor clan did not support Khushi in a big way. Also Read - KRK takes a dig at Raveena Tandon after the The Archies fiasco; says, 'You didn't learn A of acting' [Check Post]

The Archies: Did Sonam Kapoor not support Khushi Kapoor on the same?

Netizens have been discussing how Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor did not post anything on social media about Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor family has always come across as a close-knit one. They wondered how come no one other Janhvi Kapoor posted anything. However, Rhea Kapoor did attend the screening of The Archies. Many netizens feel that they did it so that Khushi Kapoor would be spared of more flak from people. A person commented, "Maybe they all have some brains left and realised the film was crap and Suhana was taking the most heat. So by being silent, they are trying not to divert attention to Khushi." Someone else also endorsed this. The person wrote, "I think it's this! They're trying to stay lowkey to avoid flak! Suhana def got the most amount of criticism, Khushi got off waaaaay easier than she deserved to. She was horrendous as well."

Khushi Kapoor's debut raises eyebrows

Khushi Kapoor is one of the popular star kids around like Suhana Khan. Many are wondering why she did not get a solo debut like her sister Janhvi Kapoor. Now, the actress will be doing a film with Ibrahim Ali Khan as per reports. Khushi Kapoor is a bonafide fashionista and the young lady is a fave of the paps. In the past, even Sonam Kapoor got badly trolled for her bad performances. On Reddit, some even said that Sonam Kapoor gives 'mean cousins' vibe.