has dropped a new update from her upcoming Netflix film The Archies. The filmmaker has shared a poster of the gang. It features , as well as Agastya Nanda in stylish hairdos and retro outfits, reminding us of the 60s. In the caption, Zoya Akhtar hinted that the release date of the much-awaited film is getting near. The filmmaker wrote, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan playing football with a little Aryan Khan and teaching cycling to Suhana will have you hooked [Watch viral video]

Reacting to the post, Agastya Nanda's sister Navya Nanda wrote, "Let's go, GANG.” His uncle also commented on the post. He dropped a smiley and clapping hand emoji. While commented “yay” with a smiley and heart emoji, dropped clapping hand emojis. Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the post with a bunch of emoticons. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari ups her oomph quotient to the next level; fans say, 'Palak Tiwari fail hai'

Take a look at the poster here:

About The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is an adaptation of the eponymous novel. It features ’s daughter Suhana Khan alongside fellow debutants Agastya Nanda, grandson of , and Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of and , among others. Also Read - Suhana Khan birthday: Shah Rukh Khan has the happiest wish for daughter; shares an UNSEEN reel [Watch]

A day ago, the official page of The Archies uploaded a post to welcome fans to Riverdale. For the unversed, Riverdale and Riverdale High School will serve as the backdrop to the story of Archie Andrews and his gang of friends. The caption of the post read, “BRB, kursi ki, aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale! Grab some Pop Tates' shakes and burgers and get ready to meet #TheArchies gang, coming soon to @netflix_in!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the cast of The Archies along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will be jetting off to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event.