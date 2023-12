The Archies has been released and it has been getting mixed response. While only person who is winning hearts with her acting skills is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. And the ones who are getting massively trolled for their acting skills are Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. There is heavy criticism for them all over where one of the users said that acting is now dead after watching them perform on the screen. And one of the posts of the criticism for Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor was liked by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and that created quite a stir online. Raveena's one like was considered as the validation of admitting that both Agastya and Khushi are bad actors. Also Read - Did Amitabh Bachchan indirectly react to the separation rumours of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan?

Raveena Tandon does the damage control after liking the post of criticism for Agastya and Khushi.

Raveena took to her social media and clarified the like for the criticism post. The actress claimed that it was an error. Raveena wrote, "Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion.

The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused.".



Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor labelled as bad actors.

While the social media is extremely harsh and the star kids were obviously prepared. But calling them bad actors indeed will leave them low on confidence. Having said that, Agastya and Khushi are very much aware of their privileges and just like their family members they will not give up. And both Agastya and Khushi have already got their second films and it will be interesting to see if they will manage to change the perception.