The Archies is now streaming on Netflix. The film has been the talk of the town since a long time. It has won hearts and people are loving the cute, lovable story. The Archies marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Sridevi's younger daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister, Khushi Kapoor. Apart from them, the film also stars Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal aka Dot. The film is getting amazing reviews from the audience. Many have been sharing their reviews about the film on social media. And now, it seems Raveena Tandon has also given her take on the film. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan forgets any special mention for Agastya Nanda as she reviews The Archies

A user on Reddit shared a screenshot of an Instagram post that trolls Khushi and Agastya for their acting. Khushi Kapoor is seen as Betty Cooper while Agastya plays Archies Andrews. In the scene shown in the screenshot, Betty and Archies are talking as the former makes scrambled eggs. Archies is a fan of Betty's cooking. Also Read - The Archies: Khushi Kapoor as Betty is the most relatable character in the film; here's why

Ranveena Tandon likes a post trolling Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

The post was captioned, 'Acting died here.' In the screenshot, we also see Raveena Tandon has liked that post. Many users have reacted to it. One of them has said, "Let's see what her daughter does." Another user wrote, "I know. Raveena should be more careful. It's not a good look to drag other ppl's nepo babies when you have your own. It reeks of competitive aunty bitching about her neighbour's kids." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan wants daughter Suhana Khan to become an actress like Sridevi and Anushka Sharma; here's why

Trending Now

Some have speculated that it seems Raveena's daughter was rejected for a role in The Archies. The user asked, "Did her daughter get rejected from Archie’s?"

Take a look at the post on Reddit and the comments on it:

Watch the video of celebrities arriving for The Archies screening:

Rasha Thadani's Bollywood debut

Ranveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will also make her Bollywood debut soon. She will be starring alongside Aaman Devgan in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's untitled next. The film will release on February 9, 2024 and will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.