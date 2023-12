The Archies is one of the most talked about films. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is slated to release on December 7, 2023, on Netflix. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. This will be the debut film for Suhana, Khushi and Agastya. All the eyes are on these star kids now. The trailer of the film is being loved by all and people have been praising the cast. The special screening of the film was held today in Mumbai. Many big stars from the Bollywood industry arrived for the screening. Agastya Nanda will be seen playing Archie Andrews in the film. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - The Archies screening: Khushi Kapoor dons mom Sridevi's dazzling gown for her first red carpet [Watch Video]

The Bachchan family arrives for the special screening of The Archies

The Bachchan family arrived today to support Agastya for his debut film. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others arrived to support him. Aishwarya was also seen praising him and posing with Agastya separately.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with Abhishek Bachchan to support Agastya

Since a few days, there have been rumours that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have decided to part ways. It was said that Aishwarya and her relations with the Bachchans were not good. But her arriving to support Agastya with the entire family has put all these rumours to rest.

Take a look at the social media post:

Social media users have commented on the video and said that they are very much happy together. One of the social media users wrote, "Media ko ab Shanti mil jayegi... Ki Abhishek Ash ka alag hone ka koi plan nhi." Another user wrote, "News wale pata nahin kya kya afwah udate rahte hain Ash Abhishek ka divorce ho raha hai yah vah Hum Bhole Bhale log sach man Lete Hain."

Well, the Bachchan family looked no less than a royal family from the Disneyland, don't they?

Watch the video of celebrities arriving for The Archies screening:

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Atlee, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh and others arrive for the special screening of The Archies.