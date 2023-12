The Archies screening is turning out to be one of the events of the year. The Bachchan family has turned up in full force to show their support for Agastya Nanda who makes his debut. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya twinned in black for the do. Khushi Kapoor made a solo appearance at the event. The leggy young lady wore her late mom, Sridevi's dazzling gown for the red carpet appearance. While she has slayed her red carpet looks on many occasions, this is the first one for her own film. Khushi Kapoor plays the role of Betty in Zoya Akhtar's Indianised retelling of the Archies. Janhvi Kapoor also arrived to support her sister dressed in a sequinned dress.

Khushi Kapoor looked ravishing

Khushi Kapoor donned a tube gown in a shade of dull gold. She teamed it with a diamond necklace and did her hair in an updo. Sridevi had worn the same gown years back but she kept her hair open with brighter lipstick. Netizens felt emotional and endeared with Khushi Kapoor's special gesture for her mom. Khushi Kapoor has already graced many magazine covers.

A netizen commented, "Feeling so sad for her," while another one wrote, "Wow soo beautiful." Khushi Kapoor exuded glamour, class and sophistication in the look.

Fam jam at The Archies screening

The Archies saw Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan turning up to cheer Suhana Khan. All of them were dressed in black. Suhana Khan wore a deep crimson shimmering gown for the event. The gown had a deep slit with silver heels. She looked smashing. The Archies also stars Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and others.