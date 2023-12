The Archies is releasing tomorrow on Netflix. It stars Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan in key roles. Last night a grand premiere was held at the Jio World. The premiere night was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and family, The Bachchans, the Kapoors and many more celebs. It was one gala night. Everyone looked stunning. Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in her shimmery red bodycon gown. And papa Shah Rukh had manifested seeing Suhana in this outfit years ago.

Shah Rukh Khan manifested walking the red carpet with Suhana Khan more than a decade ago

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Zoya has brought the old-world charm and taken everyone back to the good old days. Talking about the old days, a video of Shah Rukh Khan is going viral online. A fan club of Shah Rukh shared a video which is more than a decade old. It is from an awards night. Shah Rukh was picking up an award for one of his films. He is seen standing on stage alongside Rekha. The actor gushed about wanting to walk the red carpet with Suhana in a nice red gown, but she was unwell. And cut to last night. Shah Rukh was seen walking the red carpet with Suhana in a red gown. The man wished for it, and his prayers, though late, were answered.

The Archies is a teen musical comedy new movie releasing on Netflix tomorrow (7th December). The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar who has also produced the movie alongside Reema Kagti under the banner of Tiger Baby Films. Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews, Suhana plays Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, Yuvraj plays Dilton Doiley, Vedang Raina plays Reggie Mantle, Dot (Aditi) plays Ethel Muggs and Mihir plays Jughead Jones. The adaptation has been in development since 2018. The official announcement was made in November 2021 and the filming began in April 2022 and went on till December the same year.