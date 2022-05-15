The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Suhana Khan on acting debut wins hearts, Aryan Khan tells baby sister, 'Go kick some a**'

Shah Rukh Khan shared a piece of advice for his daughter Suhana Khan on her acting debut after the first teaser of the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies was unveiled online. Aryan Khan too has given a loud shoutout to his baby sister on Instagram.