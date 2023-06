Khushi Kapoor, who is all set for her Bollywood debut with The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and other actors, is right now making headlines for her alleged relationship rumours with Canadian singer AP Dhillon, Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi. AP Dhillon's relationship rumours sparked ever since her name appeared on his song True Stories, and fans are extremely thrilled with this latest linkup rumour, while netizens take nasty digs at the actress and are claiming that this is her claim to fame as right now as no one is talking about her but only Suhana ever since The Archies first look is out. Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about her feelings for Naga Chaitanya, here's what she has to say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The dating rumours about Khushi Kapoor sparked after AP Dhillon used her name in the lyrics of his song, where he mentioned that if you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor. "Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor", which means, "When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor." Clearly, this is as bizarre as it can get, and this new dog, Khushi, dating AP Dhillon, has spread like wildfire, and we wonder how the diva will react. Reacting to their relationship rumour, one user commented," Hadd h aesa bhi kya hass deti h wo ...waise wo khushi Kapoor bhi bilkul ache nhi lagti haste hue ....chusa hua aam lagti h ....usme.bhi daant bahar nikle hue". Another user said, "Doing promotion for nepo kids bcz their film coming". Also Read - TOP TV News Of The Week: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap look revealed and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Trending Now

Khushi Kapoor is the favourite kid in the Kapoor house, and everyone is overly protective of her, especially her dad, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Janhvi Kapoor. In fact, it was Janhvi who admired her for becoming an actress, as Boney revealed in one of his interviews that Khushi left him surprised with her interest in acting and admitted that the day she saw Janhvi on stage for her first film, Dhadak, she too decided to become an actress. The Archies is an OTT release, and there are three star kids, including Khushi Kapoor, who are going to make their entrance in Bollywood, and only time will tell who manages to win your hearts.