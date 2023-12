Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor made their debut with The Archies which dropped on Netflix on 7th December. Along with them debuting/featuring are Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot Saigal, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina. And tonight, this young brigade visited the director Zoya Akhtar's place, seemingly to celebrate the premiere and reaction.

Suhana Khan wins hearts with her desi look

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a yellow and white embroidered sharara suit. Suhana also wore a bindi and she was all smiles for everyone. Suhana also clicked a few pictures with the fans gathered outside the Zoya Akhtar's house. She was continuously thanking the paparazzi for their kind and encouraging words. Netizens also found her to be charming. They were bowled over by her desi look. Suhana really stole the show in it.

Watch the video of Suhana Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Check out netizens' reaction to Suhana Khan's look here:



Watch the video of the Khan-daan at The Archies special screening here:

The Archies special screening and cast details

The Archies stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle. The special screening which was held at Jio World on 5th December was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Rekha, Ananya Panday and many more celebs.

When Zoya Akhtar called out the nepotism debate over The Archies

Zoya is not the one to mince her words and is very true to her craft. Her films have been entertaining through and through. Even The Archies is getting good response from the audience. However, since, Khushi, Agastya and Suhana are in the movie, the focus has been on them more than the other cast members, that is, Yuvraj, Mihir, Vedang and Aditi. Zoya blamed it on the media for not giving them their due credit and robbing them of their special moment. Zoya revealed that she was not involved with the casting much and the cast came to her at the very end.