Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently shared a throwback picture with her brother Aryan Khan and wished him on his birthday. Well, this picture showcases the strong and deep bond that Suhana and Aryan share. This sweet and happy memory picture of Suhana and Aryan will make you miss your sibling.

Suhana Khan shares throwback picture with Aryan Khan

Suhana reposted a picture from her memories of last year and wished Aryan in the most cutest way. In the snap, Suhana was seen sitting next to Aryan and the two were seen cuddling their pet dog. Suhana and Aryan looked adorable together and we could not take our eyes off them.

Have a look at the picture that Suhana Khan shared

Have a look at the picture that Suhana Khan shared

The Archies actress looked beautiful, while Aryan made us fall in love with the way he looked at the lenses and posed for the picture. Suhana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, 'Happy birthday to my big brother and bestest friend'.

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which is an Indian adaptation of the popular comic series of the same name. The film will also feature Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina. The Archies will be released on December 7. This is a big entertainment news.

Talking about Aryan Khan's work he has always expressed his fondness for filmmaking and entrepreneurship. He had lent his voice to The Incredibles and as Simba in The Lion King. He is reportedly working on an OTT series named Stardom.