Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and other young talents starrer The Archies trailer dropped a couple of hours ago. Zoya Akhtar is bringing the nostalgia factor by making a movie based on one of the most loved comics in India. The trailer and the cast and crew have got a shout-out from Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and many more. Also Read - The Archies: Agastya Nanda gets a shoutout from Abhishek Bachchan; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans express displeasure

The Archies cast and how they were cast!

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Director and screenwriter Reema Kagti, who has worked with Zoya Akhtar on The Archies, delved into how the casting of the upcoming new Netflix movie was done. She credits the same to their casting directors Karan Mally and Nandini Shrikent. Reema shares the two of them conducted extensive rounds of casting auditions before they even approached Zoya. Reema reveals they never had any preconceived notions about a particular actor who should be cast in the movie for any given role. In fact, there were no reference points either about the characters. They met the cast after about four to five rounds of testing and audition. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out to The Archies trailer starring Suhana Khan; netizen finds a similarity in father-daughter duo

Watch The Archies Trailer video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Zoya Akhtar shares who from The Archies was cast first and last

It was Betty who was cast first. Betty is played by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. And the last one to be cast was Archie played by Agastya Nanda. Zoya gushes that each of them surprised them during auditions. Ethel is a musician and Dot is a musician, that is, Aditi Saigal. Zoya shares she follows her YouTube channel and got her tested. They did her casting on Zoom. Mihir Ahuja, who plays Jughead Jones in The Archies, was cast after Zoya tested him in a dramatic performance in which he had to cry. Zoya had no clue if he could do comedy or even if Mihir is comedic. Also Read - The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others impress with their acting skills; netizens have mixed response

Trending Now

Watch this video here:

Coming to Suhana Khan getting cast as Veronica, the filmmaker shares that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was already training to be an actress in New York. So, they knew she wanted to act. On the other hand, Vedang is a model and musician. He also did four to five rounds of auditions before they (casting directors) got his clip to Zoya. The filmmaker gushes that everyone was cast from all over the place. The Archies is releasing on Netflix on 7th December.