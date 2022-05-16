The Archies has again stirred up the nepotism debate. Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are being trolled on social media by haters. Many feel that Netflix has further affected its popularity by this move. Others have slammed the film for being too Western. They feel that Indians do not know so much about The Archies, and this is just for the elite. But the biggest trolling has been for the star kids who are being launched along with three to four other young fresh faces. Suhana Khan also got trolled for getting a launch on OTT despite being the daughter of a global superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer gets a title; to release on THIS date
As we know, the #BoycottBollywood campaigners have shown support for South films. The interesting part is that stars of Tollywood films are also star kids. The audience in the South industry do not seem to care about whether the actor is a star kid or not. And nepotism does not seem to be an issue at least on social media. Of course, they are stars like Rajinikanth and Yash who have come up from scratch. Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter and wrote this, "Observation: Hindi film audiences will happily watch dubbed films of a second/third/fourth generation star kid & not have any nepotism ki khujli (at least on social media)" It is obvious that he is hinting at some of the big South films that have actors from established film families. Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan gets manhandled by beggars outside a restaurant; netizens say, ‘Seriously log pagal ho jate hai’ [Watch Video]
After reading this, here is what some people commented on his timeline... Also Read - Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS creates history as it bags three awards; ARMY floods Twitter with congratulations [Read Tweets]
The Archies is made by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The film is coming out in 2023. Some have even trolled it like a Myntra ad. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "
And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."