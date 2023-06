’s upcoming film The Archies has everyone on their toes. Newbies , Agasthya Nanda, , Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi Dot have been roped in as the lead cast. These fresh faces are ready to mark their OTT debut on Netflix. Now, the only wait is for the release date announcement. Until then, The Archies gang is keeping fans updated with their fun-filled social media outings. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is the real star among The Archies cast and this video is proof

The Archies cast jetted to Brazil

Recently, The Archies cast jetted off to Brazil to attend Netflix’s Tudum 2023 event. And Netflix once again leveled up our excitement by dropping a streak of pictures of The Archies’ young cast from the airplane. A postcard image of ’s grandson Agastya Nanda and ’s daughter Suhana Khan caught the attention of users, especially because the two are rumoured to be dating each other. Also Read - The Archies new poster: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor are ready to take Bollywood by storm

“Catching flights aur feelings because The Archiesare going for their first adventure. First stop: Sao Paulo!” read the caption. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan playing football with a little Aryan Khan and teaching cycling to Suhana will have you hooked [Watch viral video]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archies On Netflix (@archiesnetflix)

The pictures captured the seven, star kids sharing the same frame, posing for pictures with beaming smiles. All of them were dressed in a similar fashion, wearing an all-black ensemble. Some even sported a black leather jackets, having yellow and white stripes, near the collar and the sleeves. In one of the snaps, Mihir Ahuja was seen sipping on a drink, while Zoya Akhtar too clicked a picture with Agastya Nanda and Mihir Ahuja.

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan’s picture grab eyeballs

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan made an appearance in one of the pictures together. While Agastya had his eyes closed, oblivious to the camera, Suhana peeked from behind him, flashing an adorable smile. The youngsters looked like they were having the time of their lives.

Agastya Nanda’s mom Sweta Bachchan reacts to picture

Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan, could not contain her excitement for her son’s cinematic venture. “So cute” she commented on the post. Zoya Akhtar switched on her travel mode as she wrote, “Brazil Calling.” Fans too reacted to the adorable pictures of The Archies’ cast. While one of them wrote, “Can't wait to see their magic at Tudum” another quipped, “This gang has something soooooo charming and beautiful.”

The Archies is the screen adaptation of the famous Archies comics, revolving around the thrilling adventures of Archie Andrews and his team.